11th Hour

Israel continues air attacks on Gaza ahead of a potential ground assault

05:23

Israel steps up air strikes after the Hamas terror attacks while preparing for a potential ground offensive. This as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Israel and meets with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Meanwhile, the UN and other international groups are warning about the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.Oct. 13, 2023

