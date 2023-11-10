IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Interfaith Panel: Combating Religious Hatred on Campus

11th Hour

Interfaith Panel: Combating Religious Hatred on Campus

Hate crimes continue to rise around the world amid the Israel-Hamas war. Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, and Imam Shamsi Ali, spiritual leader of the Jamaica Muslim Center, talk about their work to combat religious hatred on college campuses.Nov. 10, 2023

    Interfaith Panel: Combating Religious Hatred on Campus

