    Immigrant workers in Florida brace for changes as new state law takes effect in July

11th Hour

Immigrant workers in Florida brace for changes as new state law takes effect in July

As a new Florida immigration law is set to take effect in July, undocumented workers and their employers are bracing for changes as some migrants have already left the state. NBC's Carmen Sesin reports.May 26, 2023

    Immigrant workers in Florida brace for changes as new state law takes effect in July

