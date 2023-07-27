IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Nothing compares to her

    02:08

  • One-on-One with Miles Taylor

    06:38
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden plea deal derailed

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: 'The good, the bad, and the truth'

    03:01

  • Elon Musk’s big plans for 'X'

    04:53

  • Awaiting grand jury decision in DOJ election probe

    02:38

  • The Last Thing: Is it just me?

    01:24

  • Awaiting next moves in DOJ’s election interference probe

    02:55

  • Student journalism sparks change at Stanford

    05:10

  • The Last Thing: 'Here Lies Love'

    01:44

  • Russia ramps up attacks on Ukrainian ports

    05:33

  • 16 charged in 2020 'fake electors' scheme in Michigan

    04:43

  • The Last Thing: Big scoop on campus

    01:33

  • Special counsel focused on Georgia in election interference probe

    06:31

  • New details in Trump target letter in 2020 election interference probe

    02:24

  • Republicans lean into 'weaponization' defense of Trump

    08:27

  • Trump received target letter in DOJ’s election interference probe

    04:44

  • The Last Thing: A lifesaving test

    02:42

  • Key hearing in Trump classified document case

    03:12

  • Friday Nightcap: The week’s MVPs

    05:56

11th Hour

Hunter Biden plea deal derailed

04:38

Hunter Biden pled not guilty to federal tax charges after his original plea agreement fell apart in court. Meantime, Rudy Giuliani has conceded in a court filing that he made false statements against two Georgia election workers.July 27, 2023

  • The Last Thing: Nothing compares to her

    02:08

  • One-on-One with Miles Taylor

    06:38
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden plea deal derailed

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: 'The good, the bad, and the truth'

    03:01

  • Elon Musk’s big plans for 'X'

    04:53

  • Awaiting grand jury decision in DOJ election probe

    02:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All