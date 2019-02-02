11th Hour

How will GOP react if Trump declares a national emergency over wall?

01:11

With a funding deal including border wall money looking unlikely, will Pres. Trump declare a national emergency? Daniel Dale of The Toronto Star reacts.Feb. 2, 2019

  • McCaffrey: Trump natl. security process is impulsive and incoherent

    03:22

  • 2020 Dems calling on VA's Democratic Guv to resign over racist photo

    04:29

  • How will GOP react if Trump declares a national emergency over wall?

    01:11

  • Judge considers a gag order for Trump confidant Roger Stone

    09:56

  • Trump reignites border wall fight with Pelosi as another shutdown looms

    06:00

  • Trump: Intel chiefs were misquoted & agree with me on threats

    06:36

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All