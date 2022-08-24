How Democrat Pat Ryan won over voters in NY district special election

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Democratic candidate Pat Ryan secured the win in a New York congressional district special election over Republican Marc Molinaro, running on a platform to protect American freedoms including reproductive rights. NBC News' Sahil Kapur explains how Ryan's message motivated voters to the polls in a swing district.Aug. 24, 2022

