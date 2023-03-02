How conspiracy theories gained traction

- Now Playing
How conspiracy theories gained traction04:17
- UP NEXT
Report: FBI fought with DOJ over Trump search04:13
Kate Bedingfield on working with President Biden | One-on-One extended interview16:28
The Last Thing: There goes my (BBQ) hero01:09
One-on-One with Kate Bedingfield07:27
McCarthy defends release of Jan. 6 tapes03:15
The Last Thing: “Look at us now”02:37
Murdaugh defense team rests their case05:12
Bombshells from new filing in Dominion lawsuit02:20
Friday Nightcap: GOP lawmakers intensify attacks on LGBTQ Americans06:46
Friday Nightcap: Toxic fumes – and toxic politics – spill into Ohio12:20
The Last Thing: One year of war in Ukraine03:03
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defends giving Fox News Jan. 6 video09:08
Alex Murdaugh takes the stand in his own defense04:15
The Last Thing: A lifesaving twist of fate02:30
One-on-One with Jay Rosen05:57
Report: Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in Jan. 6 case02:17
The Last Thing: The National Brotherhood of Skiers02:07
One-on-One with James B. Stewart05:40
Biden, Putin give dueling speeches on war08:45
- Now Playing
How conspiracy theories gained traction04:17
- UP NEXT
Report: FBI fought with DOJ over Trump search04:13
Kate Bedingfield on working with President Biden | One-on-One extended interview16:28
The Last Thing: There goes my (BBQ) hero01:09
One-on-One with Kate Bedingfield07:27
McCarthy defends release of Jan. 6 tapes03:15
Play All