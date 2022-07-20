IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    House votes to protect same-sex marriage

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Boiling point

    02:38

  • Secret Service scrutinized over Jan. 6 texts

    03:39

  • Democrats bet on Roe to galvanize voters

    07:07

  • One night in America

    07:59

  • Critical week for Jan. 6th committee

    03:10

  • The effect redistricting has on your vote

    05:30

  • The Last Thing: Trolling Dr. Oz

    03:01

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Secret Service

    03:40

  • More fallout from Uvalde shooting video

    05:35

  • The Last Thing: Love beats hate

    01:50

  • Pres. Biden’s high stakes trip to Saudi Arabia

    05:53

  • Watchdog: Secret Service deletes Jan. 6 texts

    02:37

  • America’s decades-long opioid crisis

    06:13

  • Rising inflation’s impact on young voters

    08:29

  • The Last Thing: Elon Musk’s missed opportunity

    01:54

  • Questions of potential 1/6 witness intimidation

    02:57

  • One-on-one with Mark Leibovich

    06:29

  • The Last Thing: A precious inheritance

    02:19

  • Online extremism fueled Capitol riot

    07:08

11th Hour

House votes to protect same-sex marriage

06:14

While the Respect for Marriage Act passed the House with bipartisan support, 157 Republicans still voted against it. Tim Miller weighs in on the split in the GOP and what it means going forward.July 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    House votes to protect same-sex marriage

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Boiling point

    02:38

  • Secret Service scrutinized over Jan. 6 texts

    03:39

  • Democrats bet on Roe to galvanize voters

    07:07

  • One night in America

    07:59

  • Critical week for Jan. 6th committee

    03:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All