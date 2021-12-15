House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt over Jan. 6 subpoena
01:44
Share this -
copied
The House voted 222-208 with two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, joining Democrats to refer former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Justice Department for a potential criminal charge over his refusal to answer questions about the January 6th attack. Dec. 15, 2021
UP NEXT
Dr. Peter Hotez: Omicron is like a fast-moving freight train
06:20
House votes to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress
00:19
House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress
10:27
U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths, 50 million cases
07:15
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt