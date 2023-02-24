IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: One year of war in Ukraine

    03:03
  • Now Playing

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defends giving Fox News Jan. 6 video

    09:08
  • UP NEXT

    Alex Murdaugh takes the stand in his own defense

    04:15

  • The Last Thing: A lifesaving twist of fate

    02:30

  • One-on-One with Jay Rosen

    05:57

  • Report: Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in Jan. 6 case

    02:17

  • The Last Thing: The National Brotherhood of Skiers

    02:07

  • One-on-One with James B. Stewart

    05:40

  • Biden, Putin give dueling speeches on war

    08:45

  • The Last Thing: Jimmy Carter to the rescue

    01:14

  • Gov. DeSantis visits Staten Island to talk crime

    07:38

  • Pres. Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

    06:55

  • The Last Thing: Derailment disaster

    03:08

  • The rise and fall of Rudy Giuliani

    05:48

  • Explosive new evidence in Fox News defamation case

    02:19

  • The Last Thing: The Privilege of Power

    02:00

  • Dangers of whitewashing Jan. 6th

    07:03

  • Judge releases parts of GA grand jury report

    02:24

  • One-on-One with Director Zach Heinzerling

    08:22

  • One-on-One with Jaime Harrison

    07:35

11th Hour

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defends giving Fox News Jan. 6 video

09:08

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin discusses the consequences of that decision and the legal challenges former Pres. Trump is facing.Feb. 24, 2023

  • The Last Thing: One year of war in Ukraine

    03:03
  • Now Playing

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defends giving Fox News Jan. 6 video

    09:08
  • UP NEXT

    Alex Murdaugh takes the stand in his own defense

    04:15

  • The Last Thing: A lifesaving twist of fate

    02:30

  • One-on-One with Jay Rosen

    05:57

  • Report: Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in Jan. 6 case

    02:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All