IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    New generation of Democratic leadership

    03:49

  • The Last Thing: Gaslighting

    02:15

  • GOP to conduct “autopsy” of midterms

    09:10

  • Oath Keepers leader guilty of seditious conspiracy

    04:07

  • The Last Thing: Team Rubicon

    02:12

  • Trump dinner guest draws major backlash

    02:35

  • FTX’s influence on lawmakers & regulators

    06:54

  • The Last Thing: Thank you, Dr. Fauci

    01:37

  • “The Divided Dial”

    07:40

  • Trump dealt blow in tax records case

    02:23

  • The Last Thing: Remembering those lost

    02:08

  • Trump’s legal issues mount

    08:21

  • Deadly shooting in Colorado Springs nightclub

    04:52

  • Friday Nightcap: CEOs behaving badly

    07:34

  • Friday Nightcap: A political whirlwind

    09:48

  • DOJ names special counsel in Trump probes

    03:13

  • Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Speaker

    03:38

  • The Last Thing: Sleep out to end youth homelessness

    02:14

  • New documentary follows Falwell family scandal

    07:28

  • New wave of resignations at Twitter

    07:39

11th Hour

House passes bill to avert rail strike

06:53

Congress is on track to pass a measure avoiding a looming nationwide rail strike. Rep. Jake Auchincloss breaks down how they plan to keep the trains running, the FTX crypto fallout and his new leadership team in the House.Dec. 1, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    New generation of Democratic leadership

    03:49

  • The Last Thing: Gaslighting

    02:15

  • GOP to conduct “autopsy” of midterms

    09:10

  • Oath Keepers leader guilty of seditious conspiracy

    04:07

  • The Last Thing: Team Rubicon

    02:12

  • Trump dinner guest draws major backlash

    02:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All