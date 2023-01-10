IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    House GOP passes rules package

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: “C-SPAN gone wild”

    02:05

  • Steven Sund’s warning on eve of Jan. 6

    07:18

  • McCarthy loses 11th House Speaker vote

    05:26

  • House adjourns for second day without Speaker

    05:29

  • 'Get real': Ruhle grills Boebert on House speaker debacle

    14:47

  • The Last Thing: The World’s “Greatest Deliberative Body”

    01:11

  • First failed Speaker vote in 100 years

    02:58

  • Hamlin remains in critical condition after cardiac arrest

    07:40

  • Damar Hamlin hospitalized after collapse on field

    05:33

  • Hamlin charity donations skyrocket

    01:12

  • Former NFL player on Hamlin injury

    04:12

  • New batch of 1/6 witness transcripts released

    01:29

  • The GOP’s George Santos problem

    08:21

  • Trump taxes released to public

    08:12

  • The Last Thing: Season of giving

    04:51

  • A historic week in review

    09:42

  • Rep. Raskin on newly-released 1/6 transcripts

    13:16

  • Capitol Police officer’s message to Trump: “Accountability is coming”

    07:48

  • Profile in courage: Cassidy Hutchinson

    01:48

11th Hour

House GOP passes rules package

02:39

After a dramatic fight for Speaker, Kevin McCarthy faced a key test to pass the House rules package. Meantime, the Georgia grand jury investigating possible election interference by former President Trump and his allies completed its final report. And a “small amount” of classified documents were found at a think tank tied to President Biden.Jan. 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    House GOP passes rules package

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: “C-SPAN gone wild”

    02:05

  • Steven Sund’s warning on eve of Jan. 6

    07:18

  • McCarthy loses 11th House Speaker vote

    05:26

  • House adjourns for second day without Speaker

    05:29

  • 'Get real': Ruhle grills Boebert on House speaker debacle

    14:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All