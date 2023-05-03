IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Hollywood screenwriters go on strike

06:42

Production has already shut down on many television shows after more than 11,000 writers represented by the Writers Guild of America went on strike after they failed to come to an agreement with the major studios. Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw explains what’s at stake.May 3, 2023

