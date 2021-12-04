IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on the future of U.S. democracy

    04:36

  • CDC says Omicron could become dominant variant

    05:00

  • Several more cases of Omicron variant detected in U.S.

    05:24

  • Congress approves spending bill, avoids shutdown

    05:44

  • White House to announce new strategy to fight Covid this winter

    06:12

  • First case of Omicron variant confirmed in U.S.

    07:16

  • Concerns worldwide over Omicron variant

    07:16

  • Mark Meadows is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee

    05:20

  • The CDC says all adults should get booster shots

    01:25

  • ‘Build Back Better’ facing obstacles in the Senate

    01:41

  • New book paints redeeming picture of King George III

    05:40

  • 3 men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery killing

    05:33

  • U.S. pediatricians say Covid among kids is on the rise

    05:51

  • Jan. 6 cmte. subpoenas Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

    03:18

  • Jan. 6 cmte. subpoenas Roger Stone and Alex Jones

    04:44

  • Jon Meacham on Biden’s historic week

    08:05

  • Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all charges

    03:47

  • Covid cases on the rise leading into the holidays

    07:31

  • Kevin McCarthy delays vote on the Build Back Better Act

    06:19

  • House votes to censure Rep. Paul Gosar

    05:58

11th Hour

Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on the future of U.S. democracy

04:36

Goodwin shares advice she believes previous presidents would give President Biden during what she calls the fight of her lifetime.Dec. 4, 2021

  • Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on the future of U.S. democracy

    04:36

  • CDC says Omicron could become dominant variant

    05:00

  • Several more cases of Omicron variant detected in U.S.

    05:24

  • Congress approves spending bill, avoids shutdown

    05:44

  • White House to announce new strategy to fight Covid this winter

    06:12

  • First case of Omicron variant confirmed in U.S.

    07:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All