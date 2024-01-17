IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Hero Iowa Principal dies after protecting students from school shooter

Hero Iowa Principal dies after protecting students from school shooter

Remembering beloved Iowa high school principal, Dan Marburger, who died after trying to save his students from a school shooter earlier this month.Jan. 17, 2024

