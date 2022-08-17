IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Hearing set for Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

07:42

The federal judge, who signed off on the search warrant on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, set a Thursday hearing to decide whether to unseal the affidavit. Meantime, new reporting reveals the FBI interviewed two former White House lawyers about the documents at the center of the search. Melissa Murray and Peter Baker join.Aug. 17, 2022

