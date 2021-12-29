Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
05:47
Share this -
copied
Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress passed away Tuesday after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Plus, the CDC is facing backlash for its move to reduce the Covid isolation period as infections hit a new record in the U.S. Meantime, the Jan. 6th panel has reached a deal with White House to defer its request for hundreds of records from the Trump administration. Dec. 29, 2021
Now Playing
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82