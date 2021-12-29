IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

11th Hour

Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress passed away Tuesday after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Plus, the CDC is facing backlash for its move to reduce the Covid isolation period as infections hit a new record in the U.S. Meantime, the Jan. 6th panel has reached a deal with White House to defer its request for hundreds of records from the Trump administration. Dec. 29, 2021

    Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

