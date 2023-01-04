IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hamlin remains in critical condition after cardiac arrest

    07:40
    Damar Hamlin hospitalized after collapse on field

    05:33

  • Hamlin charity donations skyrocket

    01:12

  • Former NFL player on Hamlin injury

    04:12

  • New batch of 1/6 witness transcripts released

    01:29

  • The GOP’s George Santos problem

    08:21

  • Trump taxes released to public

    08:12

  • The Last Thing: Season of giving

    04:51

  • A historic week in review

    09:42

  • Rep. Raskin on newly-released 1/6 transcripts

    13:16

  • Capitol Police officer’s message to Trump: “Accountability is coming”

    07:48

  • Profile in courage: Cassidy Hutchinson

    01:48

  • The Last Thing: Holiday travel chaos

    02:35

  • Warning signs leading up to Jan. 6th riot

    06:47

  • Pres. Zelenskyy’s historic visit to Washington

    03:19

  • The Last Thing: Leaping to success

    03:33

  • NY Republican’s resume called into question

    08:02

  • House cmte. votes to release Trump taxes

    01:26

  • The Last Thing: Silence is complicity

    01:56

  • What’s next for the Jan. 6th investigation

    05:46

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bengals game Monday night. Former NFL linebacker and Congressman Colin Allred, whose career ended after an injury, talks player safety.Jan. 4, 2023

