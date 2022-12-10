IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Griner’s return shines light on other detainees

11th Hour

Griner’s return shines light on other detainees

07:51

As WNBA star Brittney Griner lands back on U.S. soil, the focus now turns to getting other detained Americans back home – including Paul Whelan. His brother, David Whelan tells us about the fight to bring him home.Dec. 10, 2022

    Griner’s return shines light on other detainees

