    Grand jury convened in Trump hush money probe

    Two more Memphis officers “relieved of duty”

  • The Last Thing: Remembering Tyre Nichols

  • Culture of policing in America

  • Videos released in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

  • The Last Thing: Love thy neighbor

  • Five ex-officers charged in Memphis police killing

  • U.S. economy grows amid recession fears

  • The Last Thing: Keeping the door open

  • Ex-Proud Boy testifies against group’s leaders

  • Meta to reinstate Trump's Facebook account

  • U.S. to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine

  • DA Willis hints at next moves in Trump probe

  • The Last Thing: “You do you”

  • One-on-One with Philip Bump

  • America's numbness to gun violence

  • Former top FBI counterintelligence agent arrested

  • 18 people dead in separate California shootings

  • First “March for Life” since Roe overturned

  • The Last Thing: Rematch & recovery

11th Hour

Grand jury convened in Trump hush money probe

02:31

As Trump ramps up a third presidential bid, the Manhattan DA begins presenting evidence to a grand jury about Trump’s role in paying hush money to Stormy Daniels. Meantime, President Biden highlights his legislative wins ahead of the State of the Union address. Plus, the special counsel in Biden’s classified documents case is expected to officially take over the probe this week.Jan. 31, 2023

