  • Trump seeks lengthy delay in docs case

    02:34
  • Now Playing

    GOP’s “missing informant” facing criminal charges

    12:15
  • UP NEXT

    Meta launches Threads to rival Twitter

    05:51

  • Former U.S. officials held secret talks with prominent Russians

    07:10

  • Trump aide pleads not guilty in classified document case

    02:02

  • At least 17 mass shootings over Fourth of July weekend

    07:01

  • More of Mar-A-Lago search warrant unsealed

    02:51

  • The Last Thing: Defending Pride

    03:09

  • Supreme Court guts affirmative action

    16:58

  • The Last Thing: “It’s worth it in the end”

    01:20

  • One-on-one: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

    07:22

  • Rudy Giuliani met with special counsel prosecutors for voluntary interview

    03:09

  • The Last Thing: Wheel of Fortune!

    02:26

  • Supreme Court limits state powers over federal elections

    05:27

  • Report: Special counsel focused on Bedminster in Trump docs case

    04:06

  • Putin addresses Russia after short-lived rebellion

    10:07

  • Audio recording reveals Trump discussing classified document

    10:26

  • Russia accuses Wagner chief of ‘armed mutiny’

    08:32

  • Jack Smith files new motions in Trump documents case

    07:21

  • State of abortion one year after Dobbs decision

    04:19

11th Hour

GOP’s “missing informant” facing criminal charges

12:15

The House GOP’s so-called “informant” against the Biden family has now been indicted, facing charges of being a foreign agent, trafficking weapons and lying to federal agents. Meantime, Sen. Tuberville reverses course and admits white nationalists are racists after facing backlash. James Carville and Tim Miller weigh in.July 12, 2023

