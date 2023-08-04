IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    GOP relies on “whataboutism” defense amid indictment

    08:29
  • UP NEXT

    Sgt. Gonell reacts to Trump indictment

    06:28

  • Trump arraigned in D.C. court near site of Jan. 6 attack

    01:38

  • The Last Thing: Turning the camera

    01:36

  • Trump indictment impact on Republican Party

    12:06

  • Trump faces third criminal arraignment in four months

    03:14

  • Political impact of latest Trump indictment

    06:45

  • Fmr. Trump impeachment manager reacts to Trump indictment

    05:16

  • The Last Thing: Waves of strength

    02:03

  • Conflict of interest concerns over Trump legal payments

    07:45

  • New signs DOJ, Fulton Co. DA closing in on possible Trump charges

    02:31

  • The Last Thing: A little step forward

    03:01

  • GOP hopefuls ignore new Trump charges in Iowa

    11:08

  • Trump vows to stay in 2024 presidential race

    03:27

  • Politics of Trump’s superseding indictment

    07:01

  • DOJ files superseding indictment against Trump

    03:07

  • The Last Thing: Nothing compares to her

    02:08

  • One-on-One with Miles Taylor

    06:38

  • Hunter Biden plea deal derailed

    04:38

  • The Last Thing: 'The good, the bad, and the truth'

    03:01

11th Hour

GOP relies on “whataboutism” defense amid indictment

08:29

Trump defenders are using Hunter Biden to deflect from former President Trump’s latest indictment. Peter Baker and Philip Bump help debunk the lies pushed by the far-right.Aug. 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    GOP relies on “whataboutism” defense amid indictment

    08:29
  • UP NEXT

    Sgt. Gonell reacts to Trump indictment

    06:28

  • Trump arraigned in D.C. court near site of Jan. 6 attack

    01:38

  • The Last Thing: Turning the camera

    01:36

  • Trump indictment impact on Republican Party

    12:06

  • Trump faces third criminal arraignment in four months

    03:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All