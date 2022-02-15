IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Giuliani in talks to testify with 1/6 cmte.

06:33

As many members of Trump’s inner circle defy subpoenas from the Jan. 6th committee, Rudy Giuliani is in talks to testify. Neal Katyal joins to discuss.Feb. 15, 2022

