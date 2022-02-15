Giuliani in talks to testify with 1/6 cmte.

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As many members of Trump’s inner circle defy subpoenas from the Jan. 6th committee, Rudy Giuliani is in talks to testify. Neal Katyal joins to discuss.Feb. 15, 2022
