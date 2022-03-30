Gaps found in Trump calls

Former President Trump’s phone records from Jan. 6th show a nearly 8-hour gap. The controversy is emerging as his son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to virtually testify before the 1/6 committee later this week. Meantime, Russia says it is pulling back from Kyiv amid peace talks with Ukraine. And as the CDC reveals a new dominant Covid strain in the U.S., the FDA authorizes a second booster shot for people 50 and older.March 30, 2022
