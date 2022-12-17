IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Friday Nightcap: Wild tech week

    10:52
11th Hour

Friday Nightcap: Wild tech week

10:52

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gets arrested in the Bahamas and charged with fraud. And Elon Musk suspends the Twitter accounts of several journalists who cover him & the social media platform. Kate Snow, Sheelah Kolhatkar, Charles Coleman and Matt Friend talk about this wild week in tech on our Friday night panel.Dec. 17, 2022

    Friday Nightcap: Wild tech week

    10:52
