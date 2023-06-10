IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Friday Nightcap: Trump's week of legal woes & business wins

11th Hour

Friday Nightcap: Trump’s week of legal woes & business wins

10:56

Our Friday Nightcap weighs in on Trump’s pending legal problems and his ties to the shocking merger of rivals PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Andrea Bernstein, Charlamagne Tha God, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Jeh Johnson join.June 10, 2023

