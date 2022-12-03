IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Friday Nightcap: Sports controversies

08:24

Lebron James calls out the media double-standard between Kyrie Irving and Jerry Jones. Plus, the World Cup is clouded with controversy as Team USA gets ready to face off against the Netherlands on Saturday. Our Friday night panel – Rex Chapman, Vince August, Chris Jansing and Ali Velshi – weigh in.Dec. 3, 2022

