11th Hour

Friday Nightcap: SAG-AFTRA on strike

08:09

This week the actors represented by the union voted to join the writers on the picket line after negotiations with the studios broke down. Jake Ward, Guy Adami, Nancy Giles and Evan McMorris-Santoro hit the round table to discuss the ramifications.July 15, 2023

