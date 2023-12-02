IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Friday Night Cap: This year’s MVP

    07:02

  • Friday Nightcap: The future of Elon Musk's influence

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Friday Nightcap: Rep. Santos expulsion a "masterclass of GOP politics"

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Jumbo shrimp losses

    01:59

  • Is X Toast? The aftermath of Elon Musk’s outburst to advertisers

    08:34

  • Donald Trump’s gag order reinstated in civil fraud trial

    02:34

  • The Last Thing: The Rockefeller Tree Lighting

    01:36

  • Trump’s idea of the economy vs. the reality

    04:34

  • Former Deutsche Bank executive testifies in Trump NY civil trial

    02:02

  • The Last Thing: Giving Newsday

    01:56

  • Nikki Haley endorsed by Charles Koch-backed political network

    07:54

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

  • The Last Thing: Be true to yourself

    02:03

  • Congress back from Thanksgiving break

    07:51

  • Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

    03:24

  • Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

  • The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

    03:26

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22

  • Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

    03:04

  • New House speaker visits former President Trump in Florida

    08:48

11th Hour

Friday Nightcap: Rep. Santos expulsion a "masterclass of GOP politics"

05:41

Our Friday Night roundtable tackles the biggest story in politics this week: the expulsion of Congressman George Santos (R-NY). Jelani Cobb, Evan McMorris-Santoro, Kalhan Rosenblatt, and Dan Nathan weigh in.Dec. 2, 2023

  • Friday Night Cap: This year’s MVP

    07:02

  • Friday Nightcap: The future of Elon Musk's influence

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Friday Nightcap: Rep. Santos expulsion a "masterclass of GOP politics"

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Jumbo shrimp losses

    01:59

  • Is X Toast? The aftermath of Elon Musk’s outburst to advertisers

    08:34

  • Donald Trump’s gag order reinstated in civil fraud trial

    02:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All