IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

    05:09
  • Now Playing

    Friday Nightcap: Hollywood strike stalemate

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Maui Strong

    02:58

  • Report: Justice Thomas accepted 38 vacations from billionaires

    06:12

  • Crucial hearing in DOJ election interference case

    02:29

  • A one-on-one conversation with CEO of General Motors Mary Barra

    09:05

  • FBI shot and killed Utah man who allegedly threatened Joe Biden and Alvin Bragg

    06:39

  • Special Counsel executes search warrant of Trump’s Twitter in DOJ’s election interference case.

    03:51

  • Breaking down big moves in tech

    09:45

  • Voters reject Ohio Issue 1 in special election

    07:26

  • Judge sets hearing on DOJ’s protective order

    02:55

  • The Last Thing: She’s that girl

    02:01

  • Ohio special election may determine future of abortion

    06:23

  • Trump lawyers, DOJ at odds over election case evidence

    03:50

  • Lizzo denies allegations in former dancers’ lawsuit

    07:06

  • Prosecutors cite Trump post in protective order request

    03:08

  • GOP relies on “whataboutism” defense amid indictment

    08:29

  • Sgt. Gonell reacts to Trump indictment

    06:28

  • Trump arraigned in D.C. court near site of Jan. 6 attack

    01:38

  • The Last Thing: Turning the camera

    01:36

11th Hour

Friday Nightcap: Hollywood strike stalemate

07:08

The Hollywood writers’ strike passed the 100 day mark this week. Steve Liesman, Abby Livingston, Sami Sage and Bill Carter talk about the complicated business of streaming and A.I.’s impact on negotiations. Aug. 12, 2023

  • Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

    05:09
  • Now Playing

    Friday Nightcap: Hollywood strike stalemate

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Maui Strong

    02:58

  • Report: Justice Thomas accepted 38 vacations from billionaires

    06:12

  • Crucial hearing in DOJ election interference case

    02:29

  • A one-on-one conversation with CEO of General Motors Mary Barra

    09:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All