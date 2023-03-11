IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Friday Nightcap: Fox News exposed & the meaning of “woke”

11:28

Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News revealed the stark difference between what viewers heard on TV and what executives and hosts really thought in private. Plus, what’s up with Republican’s obsession with the word “woke?” Our Friday Nightcap - Alex Witt, Rev. Al Sharpton, David Gura and Paul Rieckhoff – digs into it all.March 11, 2023

