    Friday Nightcap: CEOs behaving badly

11th Hour

Friday Nightcap: CEOs behaving badly

Hundreds of Twitter staffers resign after Elon Musk’s ultimatum. Crypto exchange FTX implodes. And Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes gets sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for fraud. Our Friday night panel - Stephanie Gosk, Bill Cohan, George Hahn and Raul Reyes – weigh in.Nov. 19, 2022

    Friday Nightcap: CEOs behaving badly

