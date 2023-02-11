IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Friday Nightcap: Super Bowl’s historic weekend

    06:40
  • Now Playing

    Friday Nightcap: Biden kitchen table issues vs. GOP culture wars

    12:06
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: 'The journey will continue'

    02:28

  • Social Security comments haunt GOP

    07:43

  • Pence subpoenaed by DOJ special counsel

    03:48

  • The Last Thing: The deadliest earthquake in a decade

    03:01

  • Former Twitter executives face GOP grilling

    07:33

  • Biden takes SOTU message on the road

    03:09

  • Presidential historian breaks down SOTU speech

    04:36

  • Biden swipes at GOP Social Security stance

    09:20

  • Spicing up the State of the Union speech

    09:27

  • Monday Nightcap: State of the Union preview

    15:47

  • Friday Nightcap: Netflix & Etiquette

    07:21

  • Friday Nightcap: GOP culture wars

    12:37

  • The Last Thing: Speaking truth to lies

    02:40

  • America's gun culture

    06:10

  • Republicans oust Rep. Omar from key House committee

    03:43

  • The Last Thing: The Kelce Bowl

    02:25

  • Prioritizing mental health for HS seniors

    07:35

  • Celebration of life held for Tyre Nichols

    06:41

11th Hour

Friday Nightcap: Biden kitchen table issues vs. GOP culture wars

12:06

As President Biden hones in on kitchen table issues, Republicans are digging their heels in on culture wars in hopes of winning over voters. But will it work? Our Friday night panel - Joy Ann Reid, Janell Ross, Peter Spiegel and Joyce Vance – weigh in.Feb. 11, 2023

  • Friday Nightcap: Super Bowl’s historic weekend

    06:40
  • Now Playing

    Friday Nightcap: Biden kitchen table issues vs. GOP culture wars

    12:06
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: 'The journey will continue'

    02:28

  • Social Security comments haunt GOP

    07:43

  • Pence subpoenaed by DOJ special counsel

    03:48

  • The Last Thing: The deadliest earthquake in a decade

    03:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All