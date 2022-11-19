Friday Nightcap: A political whirlwind

Nancy Pelosi steps down to make room for a new generation of Democratic leaders. Republicans gain a slim majority in the House and lay out plans for a Hunter Biden investigation. And as the former President announces a 2024 run, the Justice Dept. appoints a special counsel to look into two Trump investigations. Stephanie Gosk, Bill Cohan, George Hahn and Raul Reyes talk about this week in politics on our Friday night panel.Nov. 19, 2022