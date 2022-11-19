IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Friday Nightcap: A political whirlwind

    09:48
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ names special counsel in Trump probes

    03:13

  • Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Speaker

    03:38

  • The Last Thing: Sleep out to end youth homelessness

    02:14

  • New documentary follows Falwell family scandal

    07:28

  • New wave of resignations at Twitter

    07:39

  • The Last Thing: “We rise together”

    02:46

  • Future of a GOP-led House

    07:33

  • GOP projected to win House

    03:53

  • The Last Thing: Tragedy at UVA

    03:02

  • Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

    07:54

  • Poland says Russian-made missile hit, killing two

    03:13

  • The Last Thing: Liberation of Kherson

    02:28

  • One-on-One with Wes Moore

    06:12

  • Election denier loses AZ Gov. race

    04:16

  • Dems win big in Michigan

    08:47

  • Breaking down the FTX collapse

    05:18

  • Democrats one seat away from Senate control

    05:55

  • The Last Thing: Childhood dreams unlocked

    02:03

  • Rep. Katie Porter on uncalled House race

    06:47

11th Hour

Friday Nightcap: A political whirlwind

09:48

Nancy Pelosi steps down to make room for a new generation of Democratic leaders. Republicans gain a slim majority in the House and lay out plans for a Hunter Biden investigation. And as the former President announces a 2024 run, the Justice Dept. appoints a special counsel to look into two Trump investigations. Stephanie Gosk, Bill Cohan, George Hahn and Raul Reyes talk about this week in politics on our Friday night panel.Nov. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Friday Nightcap: A political whirlwind

    09:48
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ names special counsel in Trump probes

    03:13

  • Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Speaker

    03:38

  • The Last Thing: Sleep out to end youth homelessness

    02:14

  • New documentary follows Falwell family scandal

    07:28

  • New wave of resignations at Twitter

    07:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All