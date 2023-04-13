IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Last Thing: When hope and history rhyme

  • Second Democratic representative reinstated to the Tennessee state legislature

    Fox News sanctioned for withholding evidence

    What motivates younger voters?

  • Rep. Katie Porter on the messiness of politics

  • More details on Louisville, KY bank shooting

  • The Last Thing: Popovich’s plea

  • One-on-one with Kara Swisher

  • Five killed in Louisville shooting

  • The Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

  • The Friday Nightcap: Trump’s arraignment

  • ProPublica: Justice Thomas' decades long friendship with Republican donor

  • Expelled Tennessee state lawmaker is still hopeful

  • Tennessee Republicans expel two Democratic lawmakers

  • The Last Thing: 'You can lead, just like me'

  • White House demands release of Wall Street Journal reporter

  • Pence won’t fight order to testify before special counsel grand jury

  • Trump charged with 34 felonies in hush-money case

  • Wisconsin State Supreme Court election decided

  • The Last Thing: Look for the helpers

11th Hour

Fox News sanctioned for withholding evidence

The judge in the Dominion lawsuit defamation against Fox News said that it could lead to further investigation into the news outlet. And the trial is about to get underway -- with media titan Rupert Murdoch expected to testify as soon as Monday.April 13, 2023

