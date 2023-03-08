Four U.S. citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico

The Last Thing: The unlikely fiddler02:03
- Now Playing
Four U.S. citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico06:11
- UP NEXT
New texts, emails & testimony released in Fox lawsuit01:15
The Last Thing: The march continues02:18
New lawsuit takes on TX abortion ban09:20
Trump vs. DeSantis showdown takes shape03:47
Friday Nightcap: Winners & losers of the week06:28
Friday Nightcap: GOP vs. Dem messaging13:50
The Last Thing: A look back04:07
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder07:09
Justice Dept. says Trump can face civil suits over 1/603:06
How conspiracy theories gained traction04:17
Report: FBI fought with DOJ over Trump search04:13
Kate Bedingfield on working with President Biden | One-on-One extended interview16:28
The Last Thing: There goes my (BBQ) hero01:09
One-on-One with Kate Bedingfield07:27
McCarthy defends release of Jan. 6 tapes03:15
The Last Thing: “Look at us now”02:37
Murdaugh defense team rests their case05:12
Bombshells from new filing in Dominion lawsuit02:20
The Last Thing: The unlikely fiddler02:03
- Now Playing
Four U.S. citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico06:11
- UP NEXT
New texts, emails & testimony released in Fox lawsuit01:15
The Last Thing: The march continues02:18
New lawsuit takes on TX abortion ban09:20
Trump vs. DeSantis showdown takes shape03:47
Play All