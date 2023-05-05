IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Four Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy

    02:22
11th Hour

Four Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy

02:22

Four members of the Proud Boys, including the group’s leader Enrique Tarrio, were convicted of seditious conspiracy related to the January 6th Capitol Riot. A fifth member, Dominic Pezzola, was convicted on other felony charges. Meantime, new reporting says that Special Counsel Jack Smith is ramping up efforts to find out if former President Trump hid classified documents.May 5, 2023

