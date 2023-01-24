IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Former top FBI counterintelligence agent arrested

06:50

Retired top FBI agent Charles McGonigal was arrested for alleged money laundering and violating Russian sanctions. Frank Figliuzzi and Barbara McQuade tells us what it means for the agency and our national security.Jan. 24, 2023

