11th Hour

For facts sake: Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill

08:00

The controversial “Parental Rights in Education” bill, prohibiting teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade is now the law in Florida. Mary Ellen Klas and Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones explain what the “Don’t Say Gay” measure really means. March 30, 2022

