11th Hour

Fmr. Columbine principal talks securing schools

06:52

As some Republicans suggest “hardening” schools after the Uvalde shooting, the former principal of Columbine Frank DeAngelis isn’t sure arming educators is the solution to making schools safer. May 27, 2022

