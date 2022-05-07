IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • One-on-one with Terry Crews

    07:27
  • Now Playing

    FLOTUS embarks on trip to Eastern Europe

    07:17
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine braces for brutal attack

    02:26

  • Abortion rights activists brace for post-Roe reality

    06:44

  • Political fallout of draft SCOTUS opinion

    03:43

  • Jen Psaki leaves White House

    02:28

  • Newly leaked McCarthy tapes

    03:38

  • U.S. crosses grim pandemic milestone

    07:31

  • The Last Thing: Earning the right

    01:25

  • Late comedian’s take on the conservative movement

    01:31

  • Potential fallout if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    05:25

  • Draft abortion ruling sparks protests

    04:03

  • The future of abortion rights

    10:32

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on leaked SCOTUS opinion

    07:08

  • Washington's nerd prom is back

    03:40

  • Ukraine’s refugee crisis worsens

    04:26

  • New trove of Meadows texts released

    02:35

  • Exclusive interview with Wall Street’s top cop

    05:46

  • Capitol riot probe hearings

    02:27

  • The Last Thing: The power of words

    01:22

11th Hour

FLOTUS embarks on trip to Eastern Europe

07:17

First Lady Jill Biden spends Mother’s Day weekend visiting troops and meeting Ukrainian refugees in Eastern Europe. Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S., weighs in on the importance of the trip.May 7, 2022

  • One-on-one with Terry Crews

    07:27
  • Now Playing

    FLOTUS embarks on trip to Eastern Europe

    07:17
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine braces for brutal attack

    02:26

  • Abortion rights activists brace for post-Roe reality

    06:44

  • Political fallout of draft SCOTUS opinion

    03:43

  • Jen Psaki leaves White House

    02:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All