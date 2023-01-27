IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Five ex-officers charged in Memphis police killing

10:07

Five former Memphis police officers are facing second degree murder charges for the death of Tyre Nichols. Now, Memphis officials are bracing for unrest as they prepare to release body camera footage of the deadly encounter. Charles Coleman and Marq Claxton weigh in.Jan. 27, 2023

