First votes in New Hampshire GOP Primary to be cast in Dixville Notch

The first votes of the New Hampshire GOP Primary are about to be cast. 64 years ago, Dixville Notch began its tradition of holding elections at midnight. Now the town is famous for going first in the state’s first-in-the-nation primary. The six registered voters in Dixville Notch are casting ballots. Emma Barnett, Vaughn Hillyard, Dave Weigel, and Andrew Smith join as the votes come in. Jan. 23, 2024