11th Hour

First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack

07:26

More than a year after the Jan. 6 insurrection, prosecutors have arrested Oath Keepers leader, Stewart Rhodes, and 10 others for seditious conspiracy in connection to the attack. It comes as the Jan. 6 committee subpoenas social media giants Twitter, Reddit, Facebook and Google. Meantime, President Biden expressed doubt about passing the voting rights bills hours after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema made clear she won’t vote to gut the filibuster rule. Plus, the Supreme Court blocks Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement for large businesses but upheld the mandate for health care workers.Jan. 14, 2022

