IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Journalist races to front lines to save lives while reporting on air

    05:23

  • ICRC’s Martin Schuepp discusses humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    04:49
  • Now Playing

    First hostages released in Israel-Hamas war

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Israel-Hamas War sparks backlash in U.S.

    07:26

  • Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    06:07

  • Pres. Biden speaks to the nation about wars in Israel and Ukraine

    04:57

  • The Last Thing: Community Heartbroken

    02:11

  • Family member of hostage who fought Hamas terrorists speaks out

    08:52

  • Pres. Biden’s trip to Israel amid protests over hospital blast

    05:34

  • Fighting online misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war

    07:29

  • Biden travels to Israel as an explosion at hospital in Gaza kills hundreds

    03:20

  • "All their friends were killed in front of their eyes": Woman shares search for missing sister

    07:37

  • Biden travels to Israel amid Hamas war

    03:47

  • Fears about the fates of hostages held by Hamas

    04:41

  • Gaza braces for Israeli military ground offensive

    04:28

  • Business leaders slam some colleges for not speaking out against antisemitism

    06:52

  • Full scale of Hamas terror attacks emerges

    07:32

  • Israel continues air attacks on Gaza ahead of a potential ground assault

    05:23

  • The U.S. House of Representatives remains “speaker-less”

    03:16

  • Israel forms a unity government amid Israel-Hamas war

    05:25

11th Hour

First hostages released in Israel-Hamas war

03:07

Two American-Israeli women captured by the Hamas are the first Gaza hostages to be freed. Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie – both family members of longtime NBC correspondent Martin Fletcher – were visiting family in Israel when they were captured. Oct. 21, 2023

  • Journalist races to front lines to save lives while reporting on air

    05:23

  • ICRC’s Martin Schuepp discusses humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    04:49
  • Now Playing

    First hostages released in Israel-Hamas war

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Israel-Hamas War sparks backlash in U.S.

    07:26

  • Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    06:07

  • Pres. Biden speaks to the nation about wars in Israel and Ukraine

    04:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All