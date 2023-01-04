IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

First failed Speaker vote in 100 years

02:58

Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost the first three rounds of votes after a group of Republican holdouts rejected him as Speaker. It marks the first time in a century that the House failed to elect a new Speaker on the first ballot. It all comes as Democrats stood united behind its new leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.Jan. 4, 2023

