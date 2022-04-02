IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fiery blast at Russian oil depot 04:38
Moscow accuses Ukraine of launching an airstrike on a Russian fuel depot, which would mark the first attack on Russian soil since the war began. It comes as the Defense Department announces $300 million in additional assistance for Ukraine. Meantime, European Union leaders appeal to China for help in getting Russia to end the invasion.
Fiery blast at Russian oil depot 04:38
