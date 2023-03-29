IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Federal judge ordered Mike Pence to testify about 1/6

03:45

The former vice president maintains he has nothing to hide. Meanwhile in New York, Pence’s former boss is still relentlessly going after Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. But, three sources tell NBC News the grand jury investigating Donald Trump may not vote on a possible indictment this week.March 29, 2023

