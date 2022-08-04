IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Federal grand jury subpoenas Pat Cipollone

03:14

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Capitol riot. Meantime, new reporting reveals the phones of top Trump Pentagon officials were also wiped of Jan. 6th text messages.Aug. 4, 2022

