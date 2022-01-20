IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Senate Republicans block voting rights

    05:18

  • Gen Z’s powerful political influence

    06:17

  • NY AG takes action against Trump family

    07:32

  • Jan. 6 panel targets Trump’s inner circle

    05:40

  • Trump tests waters for 2024 run

    06:54

  • Senate showdown over voting rights

    05:44

  • Trump ramps up rally schedule

    06:17

  • Oath Keepers founder in court

    04:05

  • RNC threatens pullout from Presidential debates

    05:13

  • First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack

    07:26

  • Trump picks public fight with McConnell

    06:03

  • Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican

    07:46

  • U.S. sets fresh record for daily Covid cases

    06:33

  • Biden’s tough talk on voting rights

    06:23

  • Schools struggle with omicron spread

    03:37

  • Voting rights take center stage this week

    03:11

  • Democrats use new tactic to sway Manchin

    06:50

  • SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate

    04:23

  • Preserving the future of our democracy

    07:07

  • Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division

    04:03

11th Hour

Fears of Ukraine invasion heighten

04:30

President Biden says he expects Russia to invade Ukraine despite efforts to persuade Russian President Putin not to send troops across the border. It comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with Russian’s Foreign Minister Friday even after a flurry of negotiations last week produced no breakthrough. Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul joins.Jan. 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Senate Republicans block voting rights

    05:18

  • Gen Z’s powerful political influence

    06:17

  • NY AG takes action against Trump family

    07:32

  • Jan. 6 panel targets Trump’s inner circle

    05:40

  • Trump tests waters for 2024 run

    06:54

  • Senate showdown over voting rights

    05:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All