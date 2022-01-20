IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Senate Republicans block voting rights 05:18 Gen Z’s powerful political influence 06:17 NY AG takes action against Trump family 07:32 Jan. 6 panel targets Trump’s inner circle 05:40 Trump tests waters for 2024 run 06:54 Senate showdown over voting rights 05:44 Trump ramps up rally schedule 06:17 Oath Keepers founder in court 04:05 RNC threatens pullout from Presidential debates 05:13 First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack 07:26 Trump picks public fight with McConnell 06:03 Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican 07:46 U.S. sets fresh record for daily Covid cases 06:33 Biden’s tough talk on voting rights 06:23 Schools struggle with omicron spread 03:37 Voting rights take center stage this week 03:11 Democrats use new tactic to sway Manchin 06:50 SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate 04:23 Preserving the future of our democracy 07:07 Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division 04:03 Fears of Ukraine invasion heighten 04:30
President Biden says he expects Russia to invade Ukraine despite efforts to persuade Russian President Putin not to send troops across the border. It comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with Russian’s Foreign Minister Friday even after a flurry of negotiations last week produced no breakthrough. Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul joins.
Jan. 20, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Senate Republicans block voting rights 05:18 Gen Z’s powerful political influence 06:17 NY AG takes action against Trump family 07:32 Jan. 6 panel targets Trump’s inner circle 05:40 Trump tests waters for 2024 run 06:54 Senate showdown over voting rights 05:44